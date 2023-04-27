Jerry Springer’s Death Has Millennials All Confessing To The Same Habit On Twitter

Jerry Springer’s death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 79 on Thursday brought out a lot of Twitter tributes ― and also some confessions.

Many millennials admitted that Springer’s sensational talk show was a reason they looked forward to being sick as kids ― or maybe, just maybe, pretended to be sick to get a day off from school. (Or had gotten suspended, in at least one person’s case.)

A lot of people spilled the beans on themselves:

RIP jerry springer i loved watching people beat each other’s asses on your show when i’d stay home sick from school as a child — Sydney Leathers (@sydneyelainexo) April 27, 2023

Oh no…RIP Jerry Springer 🙏…thank you for giving 90s kids something to watch when we stayed home "sick" from school pic.twitter.com/zXmHQtGN1x — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) April 27, 2023

RIP Jerry Springer. He was there every sick day growing up pic.twitter.com/2XiwaAxmap — Jada 😏 (@squiliamfancy) April 27, 2023

RIP Jerry Springer.



He held kids down a lot of suspended days home from school. A lot of days on punishment when mom took the game out the room. pic.twitter.com/KMguJNkKBo — Nerd Nash (@NerdAtCoolTable) April 27, 2023

A few people reached for a deep cut, remembering Springer’s cameo in “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.”

As a 13-year-old in 1999, Dr Evil on Jerry Springer was the funniest thing I'd seen in a movie. RIP. pic.twitter.com/hPdqOj5eGX — Buck LePard (@BuckLePard) April 27, 2023

Another person recalled this bizarre segment:

Jerry Springer had guests on for every type of viewer. The guy knew how to entertain 😂 RIP pic.twitter.com/NLtiC59QZo — Adam (@FGRAdam) April 27, 2023

Tributes also came from Springer’s fellow talk show hosts...

Shocked & saddened by passing at age of 79 of my old colleague & talk show rival Jerry Springer. Jerry was a Renaissance Man. Formerly mayor of Cincinnati, he moved effortlessly from politics & the local news business, into hosting his flamboyant fun-filled talk show. RIP buddy. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) April 27, 2023

Jeez, this sucks.

RIP Jerry Springer, 79.

TV icon & such an intelligent, warm, funny man. Loved working with him (on @AGT ), loved hanging out with him (we lived in same hotel for 2yrs), loved arguing with him (he loved his politics), loved everything about him. Gutting. pic.twitter.com/D9KFJMvfaq — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 27, 2023

...as well as the wrestling community.

Man, I must acknowledge this. Make NO BONES ABOUT IT-"The Jerry Springer Show" was 100% the INSPIRATION behind the @WWE Attitude Era. "Fast" Eddie Ferrara and myself would sit there and watch episode after episode of Springer as we wrote next week's show. Jerry-RIP-and THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/c4MmCLTEQK — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) April 27, 2023

Other Twitter users offered tributes without saying anything about skipping school. (But hey, who among us, right?)

RIP Jerry Springer. Thanks for the trashy tv. pic.twitter.com/Krutcl67MN — dj shelley shell (@OWUTOWNIE) April 27, 2023

Man Jerry Springer passed away....RIP Legend. man protect Maury. pic.twitter.com/TJ1htM795j — monarch the great (@OneMonarchTwo) April 27, 2023

Some people had an idea of how to memorialize the tabloid talk show host ― and yes, it involved flying chairs.

Later today, Sally Jessy Raphael, Jenny Jones, Maury Povich and Gerlado Rivera will gather at the home of Phil Donahue to throw a chair into a fireplace, the final death rite of the tabloid TV host. RIP, Jerry Springer. — Levi Fishman (for real) (@levifishman) April 27, 2023

Break a chair in his honor — Francesca Fiorentini (@franifio) April 27, 2023

But one guy thought the best way to honor Springer’s life was with the man’s own sage closing words.