Jerry Springer appears onstage in 2020. John Parra via Getty Images

Jerry Springer, whose eponymous talk show brought dysfunctional relationships to American living rooms for decades, has died at age 79, his family confirmed to multiple outlets.

Springer had pancreatic cancer, according to Page Six.

The “Jerry Springer” show launched in 1991 as a space for political commentary, but was revamped in 1994 to its more well-known, sensationalist form and ran until 2018.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” family spokesperson Jene Galvin told WLWT, a Cincinnati NBC affiliate. “He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

Before launching his notorious show, Springer served as the mayor of Cincinnati from 1977 to 1978.

Springer sits on the set of his talk show in an undated photo. Ralf-Finn Hestoft via Getty Images