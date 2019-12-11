Jersey City Shooters Targeted Jewish Market, Officials Say

The suspects in a deadly shootout that lasted hours and spanned two locations in Jersey City, New Jersey, targeted a Jewish market, officials said Wednesday.

Officials initially said the incident on Tuesday ― which left six people dead, including a police officer ― did not appear to be a hate crime and that the shooters entered the Jewish market at random.

But Jersey City Director of Public Safety James Shea and Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said during a press conference Wednesday morning that surveillance footage from the area indicated the shooters “targeted” the market.

Authorities say yesterday's shootout in Jersey City was a "targeted attack" on Kosher market. https://t.co/FKkCOr7Wyl pic.twitter.com/wmI1jnv1mw — ABC News (@ABC) December 11, 2019

“On the video, they parked the van, they exit the van with the long guns in their hands and immediately began firing toward the location,” Shea said, adding that the shooters “bypassed” other bystanders and shot into the market.

The two shooters and three bystanders were killed inside the market. Police have said they believe the bystanders were killed by the shooters’ gunfire.

One of the suspects published anti-Semitic and anti-police posts online ahead of the shooting, The New York Times reported, citing a law enforcement official familiar with the investigation.

Investigators also found a note with apparent religious writing inside the U-Haul van the suspects drove to the market, reported NBC New York and the New York Post. They also found a live pipe bomb inside the van, according to the Times.

Shea on Wednesday stopped short of calling the attack “anti-Semitic” and said the shooters’ motives are still being investigated.

“We have been in close contact with the Jewish community in Jersey City to help where we can,” Fulop tweeted Wednesday. “I know the entire Jersey City community stands together with the Jewish Community during these challenging times.”

We have been in close contact with the Jewish community in #JerseyCity to help where we can. While we work through details/investigation of today’s incident I know the entire Jersey City community stands together with the Jewish Community during these challenging times. https://t.co/jHDpXitxHP — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) December 11, 2019

It’s likely more people would have been killed in the shooting had it not been for two officers on patrol a block away who heard the gunfire and immediately responded, Fulop said Wednesday.

“The reason that those perpetrators seemed to be inside that deli and not able to move potentially to the school or to inflict more harm was because the police responded immediately and returned fire,” the mayor said.

Shea said the New Jersey attorney general’s office is investigating the attack and the officers’ use of force. The attorney general’s office declined to comment at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.