Police Respond To Active Shooter Situation In Jersey City Near Kosher Supermarket

Police are responding to an active shooter situation in Jersey City, New Jersey, near a Kosher supermarket, according to multiple reports.

A spokesman for the Bayonne Police Department confirmed to HuffPost that officers were responding to the shooting.

Two gunmen are barricaded inside a convenience store after opening fire with a long rifle, hitting at least one police officer in the shoulder, reported The New York Times.

A person who answered the phone at a nearby business in Greenville told HuffPost that the situation is unfolding at JC Kosher Supermarket.

Gunshots continued to ring out as police tried to approach the scene, according to local media reports.

We’ve heard at least 100 shots since we’ve been here. Jersey City @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/BvNC8PoY1n — Alice Gainer (@GainerTV) December 10, 2019

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it’s responding to the situation. All schools in the area have reportedly been placed on lockdown.

“We need a lot of prayers right now for Jersey City officers,” tweeted the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association. “Keep all those involved in your thoughts.”

Jersey City is located across the Hudson River from Manhattan, New York City. It’s the state’s second most populous city with a population of roughly 265,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

