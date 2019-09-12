'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Released From Prison

The “Jersey Shore” star was released from federal prison on Thursday morning after serving almost eight months for tax evasion.

Sorrentino, 37, reported to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in upstate New York in January, after pleading guilty to one count of tax evasion.

Upon his release, the reality TV star will have to complete 500 hours of community service and was given $123,913 in restitution, which he already paid, and a $10,000 fine, according to People.

“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life,” Sorrentino said in a statement to E! News, referring to himself and wife Lauren Sorrentino. “Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort. We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations! We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours.”

“Turn up we free !!!” he wrote on Twitter Thursday, adding the hashtag #freesitch.

The reality TV star and his brother, Marc Sorrentino, were initially indicted in September 2014 for conspiring to defraud the U.S. by falsifying tax returns on $8.9 million he earned between 2010 and 2012 among other tax-related offenses.

His older brother, who is still serving a two-year sentence, pleaded guilty to aiding the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return.

Mike Sorrentino has kept in close contact with his “Jersey Shore” co-stars while in prison, posting photos of their visits to the facility and regularly communicating with them via email.

Castmate Snooki “Nicole” Polizzi even told E! News that Mike Sorrentino was “having the time of his life” in prison, where he apparently befriended Billy McFarland, who is currently serving a six-year sentence after organizing the Fyre Festival.

MTV cameras reportedly met Mike Sorrentino upon his release, according to TMZ, as cast members flew into the area earlier in the week while filming the new season of “Jersey Shore Family Vacation.”

Ahead of his prison stint, the reality TV star married longtime girlfriend Lauren Sorrentino in November 2018.

The day of his release, she shared a photo from the movie “Goodfellas,” adding “mood” in the caption.