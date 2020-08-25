Billy Graham's Granddaughter Jerushah Duford Joins Lincoln Project's Women Coalition

Evangelical writer Jerushah Duford, who is also the granddaughter of the late televangelist Billy Graham, has joined a new women’s coalition of The Lincoln Project to battle President Donald Trump and support former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris.

“After four years of blatant misogyny, civil unrest and failed leadership from President Trump, The Lincoln Project continues our crusade to abolish his chances of reelection by announcing the first wave of fierce women to lead our Lincoln Women coalition,” said a statement Monday from the organization co-founded by George Conway, husband of outgoing White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Duford tweeted:

Honored to have met and to stand with powerful women who can no longer ignore the tug in their spirit when they look at our country. #lincolnwomen https://t.co/7hmcPEN07l — jerushah duford (o | | | | o) (@jerushahruth) August 24, 2020

Duford told Forbes that she doesn’t know how anyone can reconcile the stark contrast of the lessons of Jesus with what the world has witnessed in the White House during the last four years. She said she wants to reach out to women who feel uncomfortable voting Democrat for the first time in their lives.

“I’m speaking to the woman who feels that tug in their spirit,” she said. “It’s okay to follow your conscience. And it’s okay to use your voice at the polls this November.”

Screen Shot/YouTube/CNN Jerushah Duford

Duford, a leading religious voice in the new coalition, is also the niece of conservative evangelical leader and Trump supporter Franklin Graham, who’s scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention on Thursday.

“I have not spoken to my uncle, but his voice was a large reason for my speaking out,” Duford told Newsweek.

“The world is watching. When church leaders hold Trump up as a representative of our faith, the damage to the Gospel is immense,” she added. “The world sees the hypocrisy, and the result is [they want] nothing to do with it.

Jennifer Horn, co-founder of The Lincoln Project and a member of the coalition, said in a statement that women will decide the outcome of this election.

“The future of our families, our communities and our country lie in our hands,” she said.

Horn will join Republican strategist Susan Del Percio and former Hawaii state House Minority Leader Beth Fukumoto for a virtual town hall on Wednesday that will be live-streamed on social media platforms, The Hill reported.

“The past four years have been exhausting for women,” Del Percio said. “We are fearful for the health and safety of our families, we are tired of constant lies and bullying from the Oval Office.”

The coalition is a rebuttal of Trump’s politics and his recent repeated appeals to what he calls suburban housewives. He claims Democrats are out to destroy the suburbs with “low income housing.”

The Lincoln Women responded on Twitter:

We’re more than “suburban housewives”, we are doctors, businesswomen, teachers, researchers, and public servants. By casting a vote for @Joe Biden, we are rejecting the sexism, misogyny, and bigotry that is dividing our country. #LincolnWomen — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 24, 2020

