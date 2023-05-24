Conservative Radio Host Issues Chilling Call For What America 'Needs'

Conservative radio host Jesse Kelly, who was a frequent guest on Tucker Carlson’s prime-time Fox News show before Carlson’s reported firing from the conservative network last month, this week tweeted that America “needs a dictator.”

“As the great John Adams said, a free country only works for ‘moral people,’” Kelly wrote on Twitter. “We are not worthy of freedom. A dictator is coming.”

In later posts, Kelly said he himself didn’t want to be a dictator and suggested authoritarian rulers “are awful” but that “one is coming and we deserve him.”

One commenter said, “Weimar problems eventually lead to Weimar solutions.”

Some of the challenges faced by Germany’s Weimar Republic following World War I assisted with brutal Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler’s rise to power.

“There it is,” replied Kelly, an Iraq War veteran with two failed runs for Congress under his belt, who is a fierce critic of President Joe Biden.

Another Twitter user suggested Kelly’s comments were “a warning” and not a literal advocation for a dictator.

They asked for clarification.

He responded: “I don’t give clarifications. What I said is right there for everyone to read. It’s quite plain and simple. The perpetually offended dork wing will take it how they take it. The ‘get it’ people will understand it. It needs no further clarification at all.”

