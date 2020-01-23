'Modern Family' Star Jesse Tyler Ferguson And Husband Justin Mikita Are Expecting A Baby

Jesse Tyler Ferguson may be ending a professional chapter, but he’s about to start a new ― and deeply personal ― one.

Appearing on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” Wednesday, the “Modern Family” star revealed that he and husband Justin Mikita are expecting a baby.

The news came as Ferguson, 44, was offering fellow “Late Late Show” guest Charlie Hunnam advice on turning 40. (Hunnam’s birthday is April 10.)

“It’s when you finally become an adult, I feel,” Ferguson said. “Like, ‘I need to start getting serious about things.’ Actually, this is something I haven’t even mentioned to anyone, if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all, but I’m actually expecting a baby in July with my husband.”

The actor didn’t reveal the baby’s sex, only jokingly confirming that it would be “human.”

As to how he felt about being a first-time dad, he added, “It feels like I’m 44 now, let’s get this show going. Tick tock!”

Ferguson and Mikita, a lawyer, have been married since 2013. The two are the co-founders of Tie The Knot, which benefits LGBTQ advocacy groups through the sale of custom-designed bow ties.

Still, the news comes at a bittersweet time for Ferguson. On April 8, ABC will air the series finale of “Modern Family,” which put the five-time Emmy Award nominee on the Hollywood map, after 11 seasons.

Nonetheless, he’s made an effort to branch out into new creative endeavors. On Feb. 16, he’ll appear as the host of HGTV’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” reboot. He’s also slated to appear on Broadway this spring opposite Jesse Williams in a revival of Richard Greenberg’s play “Take Me Out.”