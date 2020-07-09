Jesse Tyler Ferguson And Justin Mikita Welcome A Baby Boy, Beckett Mercer

Just weeks after the end of “Modern Family,” Jesse Tyler Ferguson is stepping into a new role: doting dad.

A representative for Ferguson told People that the Emmy-nominated actor and his husband, Justin Mikita, became first-time parents to a baby boy Tuesday.

“Jesse and Justin welcomed their little bundle of joy Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita on July 7, 2020,” the rep said. “The new parents are overjoyed and excited for this new journey as a family of three.”

Ferguson, 44, first revealed that he and Mikita, 34, were expecting back in January in an appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

At the time, Ferguson was offering fellow actor Charlie Hunnam advice on turning 40. (Hunnam celebrated his birthday in April.)

“It’s when you finally become an adult, I feel,” Ferguson said at the time. “Like, ‘I need to start getting serious about things.’ Actually, this is something I haven’t even mentioned to anyone, if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all, but I’m actually expecting a baby in July with my husband.”

As to how he felt about impending fatherhood, he added, “It feels, like, I’m 44 now, let’s get this show going. Tick tock!”

Mikita, a lawyer and theater producer, seemed similarly jubilant in a June interview with Variety.

“We’re just really excited to meet this person and experience what fatherhood is like,” he said. “We both have amazing fathers who we look up to very much, but it’s different when it’s you.”

Ferguson and Mikita were married in 2013 in a New York ceremony officiated by “Angels in America” playwright Tony Kushner. The two men are the co-founders of Tie the Knot, which benefits LGBTQ advocacy groups through the sale of custom-designed bow ties.

The news comes as Ferguson has been branching out into new professional endeavors following his 11-season run on “Modern Family.”

In February, he began a hosting stint on HGTV’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.” He was also slated to return to Broadway in the spring after a four-year absence in a revival of Richard Greenberg’s play, “Take Me Out.” That production was rescheduled to next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

