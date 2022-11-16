Jesse Tyler Ferguson Welcomes A Son, Sullivan Louis, With Husband Justin Mikita

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita will have an extra special reason to celebrate this Thanksgiving.

On Tuesday, Ferguson announced the birth of the couple’s second son, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita, via a surrogate.

“A special thanks to Dr. Shahin Ghadir for helping us grow our family & our incredible surrogate and all of the nurses and doctors,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos showing the dads with their new baby. “We are overjoyed to be a family of four.”

The “Modern Family” star also expressed his gratitude to actor Tim Wright, who is understudying his role in Broadway’s “Take Me Out” and will be taking the stage in his stead this week while he spends time with his newborn.

Ferguson and Mikita, a lawyer and theater producer, also share a 2-year-old son, Beckett Mercer.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson (left) and Justin Mikita. Bruce Glikas via Getty Images

The baby’s arrival comes toward the end of a banner year for Ferguson, who won a Tony Award for his performance in “Take Me Out” in June. He plays Mason Marzac, the endearingly star-struck business manager of Darren Lemming (Jesse Williams), a Major League Baseball player who shatters his team’s sense of camaraderie after revealing he’s gay.

Just weeks before his Tony win, Ferguson revealed on Instagram that he and Mikita were expecting a second child.

“Our growing family will be a family of four later this fall! We are so excited for Beckett to have a sibling,” he wrote in May.