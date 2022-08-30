Jesse Tyler Ferguson Wasn't Supposed To Officiate This 'Modern Family' Wedding

Jesse Tyler Ferguson revealed the last of the little known facts about Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ recent wedding, which reached nearly everyone’s social media feeds in the days following the nuptials.

Ferguson officiated the wedding, but shared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he was actually asked to step in after a former co-star couldn’t make the wedding.

“I don’t know if people know this, but Ty Burrell was meant to do it, and there was a family emergency,” the “Modern Family” star told ET in an article published Monday, adding that everyone from the cast was invited, but “not everyone could make it.”

“I was like, ‘Well, no pressure, this is my first time, and then it’s going to be a wedding, and it’s going to be in Vogue magazine, and there’s also going to be paparazzi shots of me from a helicopter, officiating, no pressure,’” he quipped.

A still of Ferguson and Hyland on "Modern Family," when Hayley Dunphy (played by Hyland) tries to elope. Byron Cohen via Getty Images

“I knew that Sarah and Wells wanted it to be a funny, lighthearted ceremony,” he added. “They’re not serious people, but you also don’t want to lean too heavily into the jokes because it’s a big day.”

Luckily, the Broadway star was able to get help from Burrell, who provided some suggestions.

“I was honored to do it,” Ferguson said. “Very happy to understudy Ty Burrell.”

Hyland and Adams were also very happy to just tie the knot, as the actor and reality star rescheduled their wedding three times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The two got engaged in 2019, after nearly two years of dating. They were supposed to get married in August 2020, which later became an August 2022 date.