Jesse Watters Says Obama Doesn't Look At Things 'From An American Perspective'

Fox News host Jesse Watters on Monday accused former President Barack Obama of “never really looking at things from an American perspective.” (Watch the video below.)

Watters was named Tucker Carlson’s permanent replacement in the channel’s 8 p.m. time slot, but held his usual spot on “The Five” when he criticized Obama’s take on the Titan submersible tragedy.

Obama told CNN that news coverage of the Titan implosion that killed all five aboard dwarfed that of a shipwreck of migrants off Greece that killed hundreds. “In some ways it’s indicative of the degree to which people’s life chances have grown so disparate,” Obama said after noting that “obscene inequality” was threatening democracy.

Watters didn’t mention false far-right claims that Obama was not born in the United States, but he seemed to dance around them.

“When you are a citizen of the world, you always think about the world instead of the United States,” Watters said. “Remember, this is a guy whose father has roots in Africa. This is a guy who spent a lot of his childhood in Southeast Asia … and then spent a lot of time in Hawaii.” He noted that Hawaii, Obama’s place of birth, was the last to earn statehood.

“He’s never really looking at things from an American perspective,” Watters continued. “He’s always speaking to the world. Even when he’s speaking to us, he’s appealing to the world.”

Watters said the intense interest in the submersible stemmed from the Titanic angle, the perceived suspense when those aboard were thought to be running out of oxygen, and the drama’s proximity to the United States.