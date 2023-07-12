Jesse Watters Body-Shames Shirtless 'Corpse' Joe Biden On The Beach

Jesse Watters can’t get over Joe Biden sunbathing shirtless at the beach. (Watch the video below.)

On Tuesday the Fox News host analyzed video of the 80-year-old president taking a break in the sand as if it were “the Zapruder” home movie footage of John F. Kennedy’s assassination, Mediaite wrote.

“We don’t want to see the president laying like a corpse, bare-chested in the sun,” Watters said.

“The guy was struggling to strip his shirt off, and once he got it over his head, his milky body was fried to a crisp,” added Watters. “He had skin cancer, right? He better have some SPF 70. He should not let himself get dominated by the sun, especially on a public beach, right?”

The body-shaming extended right-wing media’s jabs at Biden for relaxing on the Delaware shore near his home on Saturday. Watters attempted to tie in the beach visit to Biden’s absence at a diplomatic dinner at the NATO summit in Lithuania on Tuesday. The dinner took place on the eve of a critical NATO meeting on the war in Ukraine on Wednesday.

Apparently relying on a previous White House statement that was amended, Watters snarked that the president was fatigued from having worked four days already ― and played hooky by catching rays.

The White House actually said that the president was preparing for four full official days of work ahead, according to outlets.

“What’s his excuse for ditching the dinner?” he said. “Well, U.S. officials say Joe’s already had four full days of official business. He’s pooped ... We all have to work five days straight.”

“But here’s the thing,” he said. “Biden didn’t work for four days. He just got to Europe yesterday. Before that, he was on the beach in Delaware.”