Jesse Watters Gets Real About Donald Trump And Black Voters

Fox News host Jesse Watters got blunt Monday in assessing Donald Trump’s appeal to Black voters. (Watch the video below.)

In a segment on “The Five” about Robert F. Kennedy Jr., reportedly about to shift to independent for his presidential run, Watters argued that the move would hurt Trump less than President Joe Biden in the 2024 race. He said the longshot Kennedy’s Black following would undermine the incumbent.

“You will not see Trump-looking voters at RFK rallies,” he said with a laugh. “It is college students and Black Americans, OK? That’s not what I consider the Trump base!”

Cohost Jessica Tarlov shot back, “At least you’re admitting now that Black people do not like Donald Trump.”

Watters replied that he was speaking demographically but basically reinforced her point.

“Trust me, they don’t vote for Trump,” Watters said. “They vote for Democrats. ... Trump is not winning the Black vote. ... When you see a crowd of Black people and college students, you do not say, ‘That is a Trump rally!’ I mean, c’mon, people, are we stupid here?”

Trump was found to be exaggerating when he claimed recently that support for him among Black Americans quadrupled or quintupled since his Georgia mug shot was released. But The Washington Post reported that the four-times-indicted ex-president was polling “historically well” among Black people, averaging 20% of their vote. He reportedly won just 8% of the Black vote in his 2020 defeat.

