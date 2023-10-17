Try To Watch Jesse Watters’ Analysis Of Trump Gag Order Without Gagging

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Jesse Watters on Monday said Judge Tanya Chutkan’s gag order on Donald Trump is an attempt to imprison the former president for “talking.” (Watch the video below.)

Not quite, but that didn’t stop the Fox News host from preaching about the restriction on the GOP 2024 presidential candidate frontrunner.

“They want to throw President Trump in prison for talking,” Watters said. “We fought a revolution so we could speak like free men. Judges aren’t kings, and Donald Trump, just like you and I, we have the right to say exactly what we please.”

Chutkan issued a gag order Monday prohibiting Trump from making inflammatory statements about prosecutors, witnesses and judges’ staff over concerns voiced by special counsel Jack Smith that they could intimidate potential jurors and witnesses.

But Trump, accused of conspiring to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the federal case overseen by Chutkan, is free to criticize the Justice Department and make unproven claims that the case is politically motivated, The Associated Press reported.

Watters turned the move into a dubious attack on the motivation behind it.

“Today, a Washington, D.C., judge, Tanya Chutkan, a Jamaican-born Obama donor, slapped the man currently beating Joe Biden in the polls with a gag order,” Watters said. “Biden’s special counsel Jack Smith asked the judge to strip Donald Trump’s First Amendment rights during an election, and the judge said, ‘Sure, why not.’

He continued, “Judge Chutkan ruled that Donald Trump, the likely Republican presidential nominee, isn’t allowed to criticize the prosecutor who’s trying to put him in prison. And Donald Trump isn’t allowed to criticize anyone who could be called as a witness for this January 6 trial. Donald Trump can be arrested for speaking about Joe Biden trying to arrest him.”