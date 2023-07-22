Twitter Users Catch Jesse Watters 'Spinning' Florida's Black History Curriculum

Fox News host Jesse Watters claimed “no one is arguing slaves benefited from slavery” as he weighed in on Florida’s new set of academic standards, despite them saying that “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

On a Friday broadcast, Watters did a segment on the state’s educational standards around Black history, which have been criticized by Vice President Kamala Harris, among others, as “propaganda” aimed at children.

Advertisement

Calling the curriculum “rigorous” and “brutally honest,” Watters read from its controversial section on slavery, which he said “everyone’s freaking out about.”

“No one is arguing slaves benefited from slavery,” Watters claimed. “No one is saying that. It’s not true.”

He added: “They’re teaching how Black people developed skills during slavery in some instances that could be applied for their own personal benefit. I mean, Kamala, don’t you know what Florida’s teaching its students?”

Advertisement

Twitter users knocked Watters over the segment, saying that a “Spinning History” graphic shown behind Watters “tells you exactly what Fox and Republicans are doing.”

Jesse Watters: No one is saying this heinous thing I am explicitly saying. https://t.co/ZDOECFL6HW — Miranda Yaver, PhD (@mirandayaver) July 22, 2023

“No one is arguing slaves BENEFITED from slavery,” says the Fox host, who goes on to say that “they are teaching how black people develop skills during slavery in some instances that can be applied for their own personal BENEFIT”



Can’t make this stuff up (!) https://t.co/ERFELtiyrN — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 22, 2023

Advertisement