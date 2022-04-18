Fox News Host Admits The Creepy Way He Got A Younger Coworker To Date Him

Fox News host Jesse Watters’ concept of romance is striking many people as creepy.
Last Monday, Watters told his co-hosts on “The Five” how he managed to woo his wife, Emma — who was a younger producer working on his show at the time — by sabotaging her car.
“When I was trying to get Emma to date me, the first thing I did was let the air out of her tires,” Watters said. “She couldn’t go anywhere. She needed a lift, I said, ‘You need a lift?’ She hopped right in the car.”
Watters’ co-hosts were shocked.
“You’re basically the Zodiac Killer,” Greg Gutfeld exclaimed.
“It has a happy ending,” Watters said, a reference to the fact he married her in 2020 (even though he was married when they first met).
Jeannine Pirro had one big question: “Is that the first time you did it, or did you use that before?”
Watters sheepishly said, “It works like a charm.”
You can see the segment below.
Many Twitter users didn’t think Watters’ method of coercion or manipulation was as romantic as he did.