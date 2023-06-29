Jesse Watters Tries To Mock Joe Biden's Mistake And It Goes Laughably Wrong

Fox News host Jesse Watters botched his effort to mock Joe Biden by accidentally making the same mistake as the president on Wednesday. (Watch the videos below.)

Watters, named this week as Tucker Carlson’s permanent replacement in the conservative channel’s 8 p.m. news slot, got burned by his own bumbling on “The Five.”

Earlier in the day, Biden erroneously told reporters that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “clearly losing the war in Iraq.” He meant Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden told reporters that Vladimir Putin was "losing the war in Iraq" instead of Ukraine 👇 pic.twitter.com/rv1aAkgwnm — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) June 29, 2023

So Watters went after him, only to misspeak in a similar fashion.

“And then he comes out and he confuses Iraq with Afghanistan,” said Watters, who also meant to say Ukraine.

“Fine,” he continued. “Just don’t send Iraq $800 billion.”

Watters and fellow Fox News panelist Jeanine Pirro also missed the mark by joking about Biden’s usage of a CPAP machine for his sleep apnea, which left visible marks on his face Wednesday.

“His heart stops when he sleeps so he’s got a mask on,” Watters said.

“Question,” Pirro said. “When his heart stops, is Kamala Harris the president?” (Pirro began to say vice president, blowing that dig as well.)