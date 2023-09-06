Jesse Watters Gets Enlightened After His Claim About 'Dark Brandon'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Jesse Watters on Tuesday claimed that President Joe Biden plagiarized “Dark Brandon” and “Bidenomics,” sparking fierce disagreement on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Fox News host made the assertion after running a clip of “The Last Politician” author Franklin Foer saying that Biden didn’t like being perceived as stupid since a plagiarism scandal helped ruin his bid for the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination.

“You don’t have to go back that far,” Watters said. “Biden plagiarized the term Bidenomics. Biden plagiarized his own nickname, Dark Brandon. Remember that was a chanting NASCAR crowd that coined Brandon.”

Viewers of the clip shared by @Acyn pounced on Watters, writing that he ought to look up the definition of plagiarism while noting that both terms had roots in Republican insults about the president. Biden merely co-opted them into positives.

“Not plagiarized, Jesse. He *owned* it,” one person wrote.

Dark Brandon became a meme for a more feisty Biden after opponents began using “Let’s go Brandon” as code for “Fuck Joe Biden,” which was actually chanted at an October 2021 NASCAR race. A reporter interviewing the winner, Brandon Brown, thought fans were yelling “Let’s go Brandon.” Memes of lasers shooting out of “Dark Brandon’s” eyes were reportedly adopted from Chinese tweets about him.

Bidenomics was a term that often made the rounds in GOP circles to criticize the president’s economic strategy before it was embraced by Biden, who has not claimed the word as his own. In fact, he has credited “Bidenomics” to The Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times.

So, yeah, plagiarism this isn’t.

Critics told Watters as much:

Does he not understand what plagiarism is? — JuiceLord (Alpha Meal) (@RvrLrd) September 6, 2023

Biden wisely took ownership of both of those terms after they started as pejoratives from Republicans. — Greg Buster (@Gregnus_2023) September 6, 2023

The stupid hurts. I am beginning to be concerned for these poor lost souls. — Chrissy Lazar ~~ renazantz (@renazantz) September 6, 2023

I do not think Jesse knows what plagiarized means.



It’s a big strong word like his orange idol and means to take credit for somebody else’s stuff, also like his orange idol. — Captain Grey Beard (@toddlambert) September 6, 2023

Combining Biden and Economics isn’t plagiarism 😱 — JGF (@JFG0995) September 6, 2023

Wait... so by using the name my parents gave me I'm plagiarising? — Chris Gentle (@crgentle) September 6, 2023

Not plagiarized, Jesse. He *owned* it. — Jack (but not THAT Jack) (@jacktomalis) September 6, 2023