Jesse Watters Is Bummed Mike Pence Also Had Documents: 'Now We Have To Show Both Sides'

The Fox News host suggested Pence should have engaged in criminal behavior. “I mean, he could’ve just destroyed it. We never would’ve known.”
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

|

Fox News host Jesse Watters seemed disappointed to find out that former Vice President Mike Pence was also in possession of classified documents ― mainly because it might force his network to actually be “fair and balanced.”

The network has so far been milking the recent news that classified documents were found at the Delaware home of President Joe Biden.

But on Tuesday’s Fox News episode of “The Five,” Watters and fellow panel members like Greg Gutfeld and Jeanine Pirro were apparently worried that the Pence news could ruin the good time they were having at the president’s expense:

WATTERS: I mean, Pence, seriously. We have this great thing going with Joe ...

GUTFELD: Yeah, and he just ruined it!

PIRRO: He did!

WATTERS: Come on, man!

GUTFELD: Now what are we gonna do?

Watters seemed disappointed that Pence didn’t engage in criminal behavior by not trying to hide the evidence.

“I mean, he could’ve just destroyed it. We never would’ve known,” Watters cheekily suggested.

Gutfeld pointed out that Pence’s honesty created another problem for the network.

“And we have to be fair and balanced and show both sides,” he said.

Watters chimed in: “I know. Now we have to show both sides! And you know Pence is so clean. Squeaky clean. It’s nothing like the real bad documents that Joe Biden was squirreling away.”

Gutfeld then wondered if Pence reported the documents just so people wouldn’t forget him.

“Do you think he just wanted to be included?” he asked rhetorically.

“He’s like, ‘Hey, I’m running for president, too. Investigate me! I looked at secret stuff!’” Watters replied.

Watch the exchange below.

Twitter users were quick to point out Watters’ seeming hypocrisy.

