'Grey's Anatomy' Star Jesse Williams Names The 1 Downside Of Being A TV Doctor

Former “Grey’s Anatomy” regular Jesse Williams revealed that people thought he “knew about medicine” due to his role as Dr. Jackson Avery in the hit TV series.

Williams, who last appeared as a main cast member on the show in 2021, told “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert that he’s familiar with people directing their attention to him on planes when someone is in need of medical attention.

“It’s odd and I’ve said this before but I’ve been on a plane two different times when they have said ‘Is there a doctor on board? Somebody needs it’ and they look at me,” Williams explained.

“And I say ’The one thing you know about me for sure is I’m not a doctor.′”

Williams also told Colbert about filming the upcoming third season of “Only Murders in the Building,” the Golden Globe-nominated series where he’s reportedly set to play a documentarian.

“It’s great to learn and completely fumble but I’m learning and trying to play around with some of the comedy stuff, being a little lighter,” Williams said.

