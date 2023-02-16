What's Hot

Escaped Zoo Owl Is Successfully Hunting In New York's Central Park

Raquel Welch's Death Inspires Lots Of Twitter Tributes

Penn Badgley Doubles Down On Sex Scenes Stance

New York Democrats Again Reject Gov. Kathy Hochul's Top Judge Pick

FBI Searched University Of Delaware For Biden Classified Documents

Thai Cave Survivor Dies At 17

New Gun Law Is Blocking Some Teenage Gun Sales

Racist Buffalo Shooter Sentenced After Being Lunged At

‘Daily Show’ Guest Sarah Silverman Burns Anti-Woke Right-Wingers With Blunt Talk

Rihanna Reveals She Didn't Know About Pregnancy When She Agreed To Super Bowl

Federal Reserve Could ‘Halt’ Economic Growth This Year, Congress’ Top Economist Warns

Rihanna Explains Why She Said Yes To Super Bowl After Declining In Protest

EntertainmentStephen ColbertThe Late Showgreys anatomy

'Grey's Anatomy' Star Jesse Williams Names The 1 Downside Of Being A TV Doctor

Williams, whose time as a series regular ended in 2021, revealed that his TV occupation has led to awkward situations.
Ben Blanchet

Former “Grey’s Anatomy” regular Jesse Williams revealed that people thought he “knew about medicine” due to his role as Dr. Jackson Avery in the hit TV series.

Williams, who last appeared as a main cast member on the show in 2021, told “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert that he’s familiar with people directing their attention to him on planes when someone is in need of medical attention.

“It’s odd and I’ve said this before but I’ve been on a plane two different times when they have said ‘Is there a doctor on board? Somebody needs it’ and they look at me,” Williams explained.

“And I say ’The one thing you know about me for sure is I’m not a doctor.′”

Williams also told Colbert about filming the upcoming third season of “Only Murders in the Building,” the Golden Globe-nominated series where he’s reportedly set to play a documentarian.

Williams, who said he was in “awe” of both Steve Martin and Martin Short, added that his first day on set included Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd and Selena Gomez.

“It’s great to learn and completely fumble but I’m learning and trying to play around with some of the comedy stuff, being a little lighter,” Williams said.

“It’s a little more my natural disposition.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community