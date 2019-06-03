Jessica Alba Talks About Going To Therapy With Her 10-Year-Old Daughter

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Alba spoke about her experience growing up in a family that didn't promote conversations about mental health.

Jessica Alba opened up about her decision to go to therapy with her daughter at Her Campus Media’s annual Her Conference in Los Angeles on Saturday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress explained that she chose to see a therapist with her 10-year-old daughter, Honor, in order to “learn to be a better mother to her and communicate better with her.”

Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, have three children ― Honor, 7-year-old Haven and 1-year-old Hayes. The Honest Co. founder noted that going to family therapy was a departure from her experience growing up.

“Some people think, like in my family, you talk to a priest and that’s it,” she said during her morning keynote. “I don’t really feel comfortable talking to him about my feelings.”

Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images Alba and her husband have three children.

“I didn’t grow up in an environment where you talked about this stuff, and it was just like shut it down and keep it moving. So I find a lot of inspiration just in talking to my kids,” she added.

Many celebrities have hailed the power of therapy in interviews and public appearances, including Sophie Turner, Carson Daly and Jon Hamm. Alba’s comments emphasize the value of having important conversations with children.