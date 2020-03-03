Jessica Biel Calls Justin Timberlake 'Wonderful Human' For Intimate Birthday

It’s Jessica Biel’s birthday and she’ll move past Justin Timberlake’s maybe-cheating scandal however she wants to.

The “7th Heaven” alum celebrated turning 38 with an intimate pajama party and shared some PDA-heavy pics of her with her husband on Instagram to mark the occasion, signaling to everyone that all is indeed forgiven in Biel-Timberlake land.

Biel called her husband a “wonderful human” for orchestrating the low-key bash, where he apparently serenaded her with an improvised song.

“Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas,” she captioned a series of photos showing Timberlake hand-delivering a birthday cake. “I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can’t hear it, but I’m still laughing. Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party. And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love.”

The celebration comes three months after Timberlake was photographed getting cozy with his “Palmer” co-star Alisha Wainwright at a bar in New Orleans.

The singer broke his silence on the hand-holding scandal a week later to “address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love.”

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” he wrote, apologizing to Biel for the “embarrassing situation.” He added: “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

Though he and Biel have put on a united front since then, she was spotted sans wedding ring, which is featured prominently in the birthday post, during a grocery run last week in Beverly Hills, California.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff via Getty Images Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel pictured together at Paris Fashion Week in October.

In his own birthday post, Timberlake called Biel, with whom he shares 4-year-old son Silas, the “love of my life.”

“A new adventure every day and a treasure to me. I can’t wait to share many more of these with you,” he captioned photos of the couple over the years. “Thanks for putting up with me when I smell funky after a round of golf or, when I smell funky in general. You are the mostest of the mostest, my love! I adore you.”

He also made sure her morning was extra special by whipping up a birthday breakfast in the form of a smiley face made of donuts, bacon, eggs and avocado.

“Justin and Jessica love one another very much and weren’t going to let this come between them, more so since Justin told Jessica he didn’t cheat, and she believes him,” an unnamed source told “Entertainment Tonight” in January. “The couple has put everything past them and has moved on.”

Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel attend the Season 3 premiere of "The Sinner" in February.