Jessica Biel Is Chilling As Accused Killer Candy Montgomery In Hulu Series Teaser

Jessica Biel as Candy Montgomery in Hulu's "Candy." Hulu

Jessica Biel is set to join the ranks of Hollywood stars stepping into the world of true crime.

On Friday, Hulu released a pair of images and a short teaser for “Candy,” which is set to premiere May 9. The limited series stars Biel as Candy Montgomery, a Texas housewife and mother who in 1980 was accused of murdering her neighbor, Betty Gore (played by Melanie Lynskey), with an axe.

It was later revealed that Montgomery had been having an affair with Gore’s husband, Allan. She was acquitted of all charges after her attorneys argued she acted in self-defense.

“Candy,” which also stars Raúl Esparza and Pablo Schreiber, is not the first dramatization of Montgomery’s story. The 1990 made-for-TV film “A Killing in a Small Town” starred Barbara Hershey and was also inspired by the case, although the characters’ names and other specifics were changed.

Catch the teaser for Hulu’s “Candy” below.

HBO Max is currently producing “Love and Death,” another limited series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons as Candy Montgomery and Allan Gore, respectively.

In an interview with Vanity Fair published Thursday, screenwriter Robin Veith said that although much of “Candy” is told from Montgomery’s perspective, it doesn’t aim to change viewers’ minds about the case.

“We spoke to [people on] both sides of the story and 40 years later, they are entrenched in their beliefs,” Veith said. “I’ve learned, working on true crime, that you listen to everybody and take careful notes, but also remember that memory is a tricky thing.”