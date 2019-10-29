Jessica Biel Dresses Up As Husband Justin Timberlake After Wild *NSYNC Comments

Jessica Biel is finally getting *NSYNC with her husband’s boy band past.

“The Sinner” actor dressed up like her hubby Justin Timberlake for the Casamigos Halloween party on Friday in Beverly Hills, California, just days after Jimmy Fallon unearthed a 1999 interview of Biel saying she didn’t listen to *NSYNC back then. Biel and Timberlake tied the knot in 2012.

Biel recreated Timberlake’s *NSYNC look in white sneakers, blue-tinted glasses, a wig that replicated his famously curly hair and ― most notably ― a blue jumpsuit that looked like the one Timberlake wore for an appearance at the America Music Awards alongside his bandmates many years ago.

She was accompanied at the party by four friends dressed up to look like Timberlake’s *NSYNC groupmates, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick. Timberlake himself dressed as a microphone.

Michael Kovac via Getty Images Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel attend the 2019 Casamigos Halloween Party on Oct. 25 at a private residence in Beverly Hills.

Biel wrote on Instagram that her costume was an attempt to make up for her appearance on “The Tonight Show.”

“This is what happens when you admit on TV that you don’t know any NSYNC songs and you’re married to @justintimberlake,” Biel said in the caption accompanying a photo of her and Timberlake in their outfits. “Well played, husband, well played.”

On “The Tonight Show” last week, Fallon unearthed a 1999 interview with Biel in which she said she didn’t listen to *NSYNC.

“To be honest, I don’t really listen ... I haven’t really ... I mean, I know of them, of course, and I’ve heard of them and I’ve heard their music,” she said in the old interview.

“I don’t think I own any of their CDs. I’m not a huge fan, um, but, I mean, cool, I guess?” she added.

.@JessicaBiel reacts to a 1999 clip where she admits she's not an *NSYNC fan. More with @JessicaBiel on #FallonTonight! pic.twitter.com/sLsyEYqUs8 — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) October 22, 2019

Before Fallon showed the clip, Biel told him she wasn’t really an *NYSNC fan, but it was nothing personal.

“I lived under a rock,” she said. “I wasn’t into pop culture music.”