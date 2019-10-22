Jessica Biel May Be In Trouble With Her Man After Unearthed *NSYNC Review

Jessica Biel may need to have a word with her husband, Justin Timberlake, after her Tuesday night appearance on “Fallon Tonight.”

Host Jimmy Fallon surfaced a 1999 clip of Biel ― who tied the knot with the former *NSYNC singer in 2012 ― giving her two cents on the boy band in an interview.

“To be honest, I don’t really listen... I haven’t really... I mean, I know of them, of course, and I’ve heard of them and I’ve heard their music,” she said in the 1999 interview.

“I don’t think I own any of their CDs. I’m not a huge fan, um, but, I mean, cool, I guess?”

.@JessicaBiel reacts to a 1999 clip where she admits she's not an *NSYNC fan. More with @JessicaBiel on #FallonTonight! pic.twitter.com/sLsyEYqUs8 — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) October 22, 2019

To Biel’s credit, even before Fallon aired the clip, she admitted she was never a huge fan of *NSYNC or the Backstreet Boys. “I lived under a rock. I wasn’t into pop culture music,” she said.

Timberlake pursued a solo music career following the breakup of the wildly famous boy band in 2002. He’s said to have performed a song dedicated to Biel at their Italy wedding. Here’s hoping that was one song that she did enjoy.