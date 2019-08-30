Jessica Biel Shares Her 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Screen Test

Jessica Biel celebrated Throwback Thursday with a scary-funny memento of her rise to fame.

The actor was already gaining popularity from playing Mary Camden on “7th Heaven” when she auditioned for the 2003 remake of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” Biel shared snippets of her screen test on Instagram, asking viewers to guess the film while offering obvious hints. (See it below.)

“He’s killing him!” she cries in the clip.

The horror flick reportedly earned more than $80 million on a $9.5 million budget.

Biel’s latest project also has a creepy vibe. She is soon to appear in the Facebook Watch series “Limetown” as a journalist who investigates the disappearance of hundreds at a neuroscience facility. It’s premiering at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival in September.