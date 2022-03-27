Jessica Chastain Hits Oscars Red Carpet After Nearly Skipping It For A Great Reason

Concerns that Jessica Chastain would be a no-show on the red carpet at the 2022 Academy Awards have finally been put to rest.

Chastain, who is considered the front-runner for Best Actress thanks to her performance in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” looked stunning Sunday night in a floor-length, lavender gown by Gucci.

Jessica Chastain attends the 2022 Academy Awards. Mike Coppola via Getty Images

But last week, Chastain spoke out against the Academy’s controversial decision to cut eight award categories, including Best Makeup and Hairstyling, from the night’s telecast. The actor’s transformation into televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in the film relied heavily on expert styling, and makeup artists Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh received an Oscar nomination.

“I will absolutely be present when the makeup category is being called,” Chastain said in an interview on the “Next Best Picture” podcast, which aired March 14. “And if that means I’m not doing press on the red carpet ... then so be it.”

“The most important thing for me is to honor the incredible artisans who work in our industry,” Chastain said. “So much attention is on the actors, right? ... We’re like the face in some way, because you go to a movie and you see us. But a lot of people don’t understand how beyond an actor a performance is.”

Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo (left) and Jessica Chastain. ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Fortunately, Chastain appears to have found a way to honor the “Eyes of Tammy Faye” makeup team and celebrate her own nomination. She walked the red carpet with her husband of five years, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, who happens to be an Italian count.