Jessica Chastain is reiterating to fans that although she and Bryce Dallas Howard share a love of acting and red tresses, they are definitely different people.

The two-time Oscar nominee on Wednesday joked about those who’ve confused her for Howard (and vice-versa) in a cheeky TikTok video.

The clip showed Chastain lip-syncing to audio of “Sick of It,” created by user KingDiaaa2. “When you spend 20 years building a career and they still think you work at Jurassic Park,” she wrote, alluding to Howard’s role in 2015’s “Jurassic World” and 2018’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

In an accompanying caption, she added, “This isn’t the parent trap y’all.”

The two women were co-stars in 2011’s “The Help.” Recalling that film’s table read years later, Chastain said, “We went to the mirror and looked at our faces and went, ‘Yeah, we look exactly alike.’”

“There are little things about us that are different, but we definitely look like kin,” she told The Associated Press in 2019. “I see it as a compliment. I think she’s fabulous.”

That same year, Howard confirmed that her father, Ron Howard, once confused Chastain for his own daughter while perusing an Apple Store.

“At first he was like, ‘You really look so much alike,’” Howard told USA Today at the time. “And I mean, obviously, I’m incredibly flattered, so it’s great. Although something is wrong when people stop mistaking me for her. I’ll be like, ‘Gotta get it together.’”

With the help of some movie magic, Chastain underwent a complete physical transformation for her next film role. This September, she’ll appear as televangelist Tammy Faye Messner (formerly Bakker) in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” which also stars Andrew Garfield.