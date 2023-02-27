Jessica Chastain Says Her Fall At SAG Awards Had A Silver Lining

Jessica Chastain tripped and fell on the stairs leading to the stage where she would accept a best female actor award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

jessica chastain said i know it’s been 10 years since jennifer lawrence fell at an award show let me fix this pic.twitter.com/NZAucyrxTj — mich❀ (@pikemargulies) February 27, 2023

Chastain, who won in the TV movie or limited series category for “George & Tammy,” may have prevented a face plant with an outstretched arm, but Chastain will still go down in the annals of award show tumbles.

The “Eyes of Tammy Faye” Oscar winner is in pretty impressive company, joining Madonna (1:07 below) at the 2015 BRIT Awards, Jennifer Lawrence at the 2013 Oscars and Katy Perry at the 2008 MTV Latin America Awards (3:45 mark below).

Chastain regrouped Sunday to give a warm speech about the late Philip Seymour Hoffman and how he encouraged young actors.

A beautiful speech by Jessica Chastain honouring Philip Seymour Hoffman and the actors she hopes to work with one day. I always love seeing her win for her work. She is a master of her craft. pic.twitter.com/5MXkeClnFr — Dorota Tóthová (@TothovaDorota) February 27, 2023

She later looked on the bright side of her misstep as well.