Actor Jessica Chastain received a painful lesson about the difficulty of stunt work while filming an action scene for the new spy thriller “The 355.”

She wound up in the hospital after injuring her head on the set.

“I was doing a fight scene and it was on a marble floor. I misjudged. I had to like fall and hit my head. I misjudged the distance. I heard a crack,” Chastain said Wednesday on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

She was stunned for a moment and noticed that everyone looked frightened. Then her stunt double, who is French and “doesn’t speak a lot of English,” walked up and said: “I’m sorry, but I have to put it back in,” Chastain recounted. “And I’m like, ‘Put what back in? Are my brains outside of my face? What’s happening?’”

Turns out her head was bruised. However, Chastain managed to do a few more takes before going to the hospital.

“The 355” follows a group of female spies, played by Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong’o, as they try to save the world.

Corden had his own health issues Thursday. He tested positive for COVID-19 so now the “Late Late Show” will be in reruns until Jan. 17, The New York Times reported.