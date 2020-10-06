Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o Lead Team Of All-Female Spies In 'The 355' Trailer

Should movies ever return to theaters, why not with a team of international ass-kicking spies led by Jessica Chastain and Lupita Nyong’o?

The first trailer for “The 355” arrived on Monday night in a flash-bang of wigs, hand-to-hand combat, heavy artillery and more wigs, with the two stars joining forces with Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Fan Bingbing for a globetrotting espionage thriller.

Written by “Smash” creator Theresa Rebeck and “Dark Phoenix” scribe Simon Kinberg, who also directs, the film centers around the group uniting to form what essentially amounts to an all-female United Nations of renegade secret agents to stop a dangerous weapon from falling into the wrong hands.

The title is in reference to the first female spy in the American Revolution, known only as Agent 355.

“I had seen so many movies with ensembles of male actors that were great films, and great actors, but I was wondering, why don’t we have movies with women?” Chastain, who also serves as producer, said about the genesis of the film on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Monday. “I know that in real life, women are at the forefront of espionage.”

And she even teased the appearance of “Bond boys,” or what she called “eye candy” to her A-team of spies in the film, played by Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramirez.

“The 355” is still slated to hit theaters on Jan. 15, 2021, as movie studios continue to reshuffle release dates amid the coronavirus pandemic. With the 2020 film release slate wiped nearly clean, the only major studio projects that remain are pegged to November and December, including the Agatha Christie adaptation “Death on the Nile,” Pixar’s “Soul” and the Ryan Reynolds-starring “Free Guy.”

Earlier this week, studio tentpoles like sci-fi epic “Dune” and the next James Bond outing, “No Time To Die,” were pushed back to 2021.