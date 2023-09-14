Jessica Chastain Calls Out 'Shady' Headline For Implying She Shops At Target To Get Into Character

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Jessica Chastain called out a “shady” headline for suggesting that she shopped at Target to get into character for her new movie, “Memory.”

The Los Angeles Times story she called out was titled “Jessica Chastain shopped at Target to get into character as a normal person ‘who leads a simple life’ for her new movie.” The actor clarified that shopping at the big-box chain store wasn’t the unusual part; it was buying her own clothes for the movie.

“Such a shady & click bait headline,” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The interesting part wasn’t that I shopped at Target (I do it all the time- best holiday decorations & school supplies) it was that I got to get into character by shopping for my own costumes. That’s the not normal part.”

Such a shady & click bait headline. The interesting part wasn’t that I shopped at Target (I do it all the time- best holiday decorations & school supplies) it was that I got to get into character by shopping for my own costumes. That’s the not normal part. https://t.co/CYCQZTTZrj — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) September 13, 2023

“I was in Nashville at the time, and I went to Target,” Chastain told IndieWire of the costume choice on Wednesday. “We were moving quickly. I think I spent like $130 and I brought it back, and we did a fitting. Michel told me that our cinematographer Yves [Cape] goes, ‘She still looks too chic!’ There was a lot of let’s try and just scrub Jessica of any kind of movie star feeling that we can, which also I appreciated. I appreciated that I was doing my own hair every day. It was fun.”

In “Memory,” Chastain plays Sylvia, a recovering alcoholic with childhood trauma. Along with the budget wardrobe, Chastain didn’t wear makeup when playing the character.

She also didn’t have a trailer on set.

“I’m not doing a movie to be pampered,” Chastain told IndieWire. “If I want to be pampered, I’ll go to a spa. I’m doing a film to work and to be creative, and I don’t need to sit by myself in a trailer,” Chastain said.

While promoting “Memory” at the Venice Film Festival, Chastain said she was nervous to do it amid the actors and writers strike. “Memory” had an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA, so Chastain was allowed to do press.

“I am here because SAG-AFTRA has been explicitly clear that the way to support the strike is to post on social media, walk the picket line and to work and support interim agreement projects,” she said at the film festival, per Variety. “It’s what out national board, negotiating committee and our elected leadership has asked us to do.”

Jessica Chastain wears a SAG-AFTRA T-shirt at a photocall for the movie "Memory" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 8. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images