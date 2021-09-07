Jessica Chastain And Oscar Isaac's Steamy Red Carpet Chemistry Gets People Talking

Actors Jessica Chastain and Oscar Issac showed off their undeniable chemistry on the red carpet over the weekend, prompting lots of chatter.

The two got steamy at the Venice Film Festival premiere of their HBO miniseries, “Scenes From A Marriage,” which debuts Sept. 12. Viral slow-motion video shows Isaac caressing Chastain, kissing her arm and gazing into her eyes while she cups his face, before the two exchange smiles and laughter. Whoa.

“What’s my own name I forgot,” Mashable’s Alexis Nedd tweeted.

“This is incredibly hot,” another wrote, while someone else added, “The sexiest thing I have ever seen.”

“Oh my sweet lord,” actor Busy Philipps chimed in.

Chastain and Isaac are married ― just not to each other. But the two actors have been friends since they attended Juilliard together, USA Today noted.

On Monday, Chastain jokingly responded to the buzz with a Twitter nod to one of TV’s amorous couples, Morticia and Gomez Addams of “The Addams Family.”

Some fans referenced the show after seeing the actors on the red carpet, and Isaac voiced Gomez Addams in an animated “Addams Family” movie in 2019.

Well-played.