Jessica Chastain's First Meeting With Rita Moreno Was Very... Titillating

Acclaimed actors Jessica Chastain and Rita Moreno had a great time interviewing each other for Variety, but their first meeting was when they really became bosom buddies.

At least that’s how Moreno remembers it.

In a conversation that Variety posted Tuesday, the “West Side Story” star reminded Chastain that they’d first met at a restaurant and expressed admiration for each other.

“I was with a friend, and we were at the bar waiting for a table,” Moreno said. “You were leaving, and I said, ‘Oh, I love you.’ And I think you said, ‘I love you too.’ And I remember saying, ‘Really?’”

Moreno’s recollection didn’t end there.

“As you were leaving, I said, ‘I love your breasts.’ Do you remember that?” Moreno asked.

Chastain searched her memory, but it was a bust.

“You said ‘I love your breasts’? I don’t remember,” she admitted, laughing.

Moreno was perplexed. “How can you forget that?”

“I must have thought you said, like, ‘I love your dress,’” Chastain said.

Moreno seemed to accept the explanation, but added: “I remember my friend, who’s gay, a close friend ― and he said to me, ‘I can’t believe you said that.’ And I said, ‘Why not?’”

Chastain’s response: “My life is made.”