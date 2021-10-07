'Daily Show' Interviews Clitoris Advocate And She Says It Left Out Best Part

Jessica Pin’s campaign to increase the medical world’s attention on the clitoris got a major boost when she appeared on “The Daily Show” this week. And she had more to say Wednesday after the episode aired. (Watch the video below.)

Pin is a “clitoral anatomy advocate” who says she suffered nerve damage from a botched labiaplasty. She discussed her cause on Tuesday’s episode while comedian Michael Kosta provided levity. The Trevor Noah-hosted program is on Comedy Central, after all.

“How do you know that this cadaver didn’t just have a big clitoris? By the way, that’s the first time I’ve ever said that sentence in my life,” Kosta joked during a segment in which Pin revealed she and her cosmetic surgeon father had dissected the clitorises of 10 corpses for research.

Pin said she has successfully lobbied several medical textbooks for additional focus on the clitoris. So “The Daily Show” gave her a clitoris-shaped trophy for her accomplishments.

A grateful Pin took to Instagram on Wednesday and wrote that she hoped the interview would raise awareness, but added that “The Daily Show” left out her favorite part: when she explained why she does what she does.

“I said, ‘If I can stop harm from happening to other women now and in the future, that feels like justice for myself, as it is an affirmation that what happened to me never should have happened and is not okay.’”

