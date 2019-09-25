Jessica Simpson Shows Off 100 Pound Weight Loss Since Birth Of Daughter

Jessica Simpson said Tuesday that she has lost 100 pounds in the six months since the birth of her daughter, and declared she was “so proud to feel like myself again.”

Simpson, 39, welcomed her baby Birdie on March 19 after a trying pregnancy. The singer and “Dukes of Hazzard” actor shared photos by herself and with 6-month-old Birdie.

Simpson explained on Instagram that she previously “tipped the scales at 240.” “Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder,” she wrote.

Simpson, who also has a son and daughter with husband Eric Johnson, did not explain how she lost the weight. General guidelines recommend losing no more than 1 1/2 pounds per week, and Simpson’s drastic weight claim is several multiples beyond that.

She told People in July that she was walking a lot and eating healthy, and had added cauliflower to her diet. “Who knew it could be a substitute for almost anything?” she said.

Her trainer, Harley Pasternak, posted one of Simpson’s after photos on Tuesday. “Beyond proud of this incredible woman,” he wrote.

The Mayo Clinic advises moms after birth to set “realistic” weight loss goals ― up to a pound a week through regular exercise and a healthy diet. Including your baby in the workout ― say, a walk with the stroller ― can also help, according to the clinic’s website.