Pregnant Jessica Simpson Shows 3rd Trimester Is Still Bikini Season

Jessica Simpson’s pregnancy has been no day at the beach, but the “Dukes of Hazzard” actress is looking on the bright side as her due date nears.

Sporting a bikini and sunglasses in a picture she posted on Instagram Monday, Simpson delivered a clever pun about her state: “Jess-tation,” she wrote.

Simpson, expecting her third child with husband Eric Johnson, announced her pregnancy in September.

The 38-year-old “Irresistible” singer has had her share of woes, including a swollen ankle and foot, ﻿and recurring bronchitis, but reported earlier in March that her baby girl on the way ― already named Birdie ― is “doing amazing.”