In hindsight, Jessica Simpson has some regrets about how she handled one part of her marriage to ex-husband Nick Lachey: the lack of a prenup.

During an episode of “The Dr. Oz Show” that airs Thursday (a clip was posted Wednesday), she told the host she wouldn’t have done anything differently during their divorce. But one thing she would have changed earlier in the relationship? “I mean I wish I would have signed a prenup,” the singer-turned-fashion mogul said.

“And that’s the funny thing: Nick wanted me to sign a prenup and I was so offended,” she continued. “I’m like, ’But we’re going to be together for the rest of our lives. We’re saying our vows to God and in front of all of our family and friends. This is never gonna end.′ And we didn’t sign a prenup.”

In a 2015 CNBC interview, she called her marriage to Lachey her “biggest money mistake.”

When Oz inquired about the current state of Simpson and Lachey’s relationship, she responded: “There is not one.”

Simpson, who was married to Lachey from 2002 to 2006, is promoting her new memoir Open Book, in which she opens up about abuse she suffered as a child and how it led to an addiction to alcohol and stimulants later in her life. She quit drinking in November 2017.

During their marriage, Simpson and Lachey starred on an MTV reality show about their relationship called “Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica.” In a recent “Today” show interview, Simpson told Hoda Kotb that when she watched episodes back, she “didn’t like what [she] saw.”

“I mean I saw what people were laughing at and what was loving about it,” said Simpson, who got remarried in 2014 to retired NFL player Eric Johnson. “But I also saw a lot of eye-rolling. And that wasn’t just editing. That happened on and off camera.”

Michael Caulfield Archive via Getty Images Lachey and Simpson were married from 2002 to 2006.

Lachey has been on a press tour of his own. On Monday, the singer and his wife Vanessa were on the “Today” show to promote the Netflix dating show they’re co-hosting. During the conversation, Kotb brought up some of the revelations in Simpson’s tell-all.