Jessica Simpson wrote about her past struggles with addiction in her memoir “Open Book.” Cindy Ord via Getty Images

Jessica Simpson is all about self-love.

The “With You” singer wrote about becoming “her own best friend” in an emotional Instagram post on Monday, the day after her 42nd birthday.

“I am very proud of my faith, resilience and strength over the last 4 decades,” Simpson ― who dubbed herself “Mrs 42” in the post ― wrote after celebrating her big day on July 10.

“Everything in my life that has or hasn’t happened yet makes turning 42 very exciting because I know what it takes personally to remain inside of DETERMINED PATIENCE,” she said.

“I know myself and I do love her very much. I know my purpose and I must say that ladies and gents I am equipped to waltz within every dream I own confidently,” Simpson added. “I am humbled and honored to finally be my own best friend.”

Simpson shared photos on her Instagram stories of family and friends celebrating her birthday. Followers also got a peek at gifts from her children with husband Eric Johnson: Maxwell, 10; Birdie, 8; and Ace, 3.

The clothing designer has been open with followers about her journey to self-love, after writing about her struggles with addiction in her 2020 memoir, “Open Book.” Simpson said she began to “self-medicate with alcohol and stimulants” in order to overcome the sexual abuse she suffered as a child.

Last year, Simpson shared an “unrecognizable” photo from 2017 that she described as the beginning of her journey to get sober.