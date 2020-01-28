Singer Jessica Simpson offered a spiritual take on a photo her husband took after the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight other people.

Simpson, who has a home in the Calabasas/Hidden Hills area where the helicopter went down Sunday in heavy fog, wrote on Instagram that her husband, Eric Johnson, snapped the shot from their backyard right after the crash. (See the post below.)

The photo shows sun streaming through clouds onto green, flower-topped hills.

“We could see emergency helicopters flying over our house and I felt the loss,” Simpson wrote. “I felt the power in the sky of the heavens parting to make room for the greatest of angels to rise. My heart is completely broken for all the families and loved ones left behind trying to make sense of things in this tragic moment.”

Tributes continued to pour in for Bryant Monday. A distraught LeBron James wrote that he was “devastated and heartbroken,” and promised to continue Bryant’s legacy.

Gary Livingston via Getty Images Singer Jessica Simpson models her Lakers shirt of her favorite basketball player during the CD signing release of her new CD, "Irresistible" June 6, 2001, at Virgin Megastore in Burbank, California.