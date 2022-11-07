Jessica Simpson Reveals 'Most Important Thing' She's Learned From 5 Years Of Sobriety

Jessica Simpson may have thick skin from decades in the entertainment industry, but the singer revealed on Sunday that some people’s “comments and judgements can still hurt deeply.”

The former reality star’s candid Instagram post comes after people speculated about her appearance in an ad for Pottery Barn. Though Simpson did not mention the response to the ad by name, she wrote on Instagram about “destructive noise” that left her feeling “angry and defensive.”

But what she’s learned through her sobriety helps her cope, Simpson wrote.

“As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise…peoples’ comments and judgements can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging ‘you will never be good enough,’” Simpson wrote, alongside a video of her singing her song “Party of One,” in her studio.

“The most important thing I have learned through the last 5yrs without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it,” she added. “I am capable of pretty much anything I care enough about to put my mind to. I am present. I am deeply inspired. I am determined. I am honest. I care about other people.”

Simpson said that after some time in the studio, she began to “feel compassion for the opinionated hate that some people can so effortlessly just blurt out with such intensity on social media or in the media in general.”

Simpson has shared about her sobriety before, most notably in her 2020 memoir, “Open Book.” The singer wrote that she attempted to “self-medicate with alcohol and stimulants” in order to escape from the sexual abuse she suffered as a child.

Last November, Simpson celebrated four years of sobriety by posting a photo of herself that she called “unrecognizable” from 2017, the year she decided to quit drinking.

Simpson wrote about her sobriety in her 2020 memoir. Amy Sussman via Getty Images

“The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage,” she wrote at the time. “The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do.”

Need help with substance use disorder or mental health issues? In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline.