Jessica Simpson Gives Birth To Baby Girl Named Birdie

Jessica Simpson is a mother once again after giving birth to a baby girl named Birdie.

The singer-turned-fashion-mogul gave birth on Tuesday and the child weighed in at 10 pounds, 13 ounces, according to People.com.

Birdie is the third child for Simpson and husband Eric Johnson, who already have a daughter named Maxwell and a son named Ace, according to the Blast.

Simpson posted a photo of the baby with her big sister on social media.

Birdie Mae Johnson

3.19.19

10 Pounds 13 Ounces pic.twitter.com/dDEmJyVU4h — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) March 20, 2019

Simpson announced Birdie’s name at a baby shower in January.

According to the Blast, Birdie is a family name and the singer thought it sounded sweet.

The birth comes just days after Simpson went viral with an Instagram post showing her in a bikini at the nine-month mark.