Pregnant Jessica Simpson's Toilet Mishap Doesn't Flush Her Sense Of Humor

Jessica Simpson is keeping her sense of humor about her pregnancy, but she lost a toilet seat on Tuesday.

The “Dukes of Hazzard” actress shared a photo of the consequences of reclining on the potty while expecting.

She wrote in another post that she was dealing with severe acid reflux.

That has not been the only problem she has noted publicly during her pregnancy.

Last month, the 38-year-old “Irresistible” singer sought the internet’s help for a severely swollen ankle and foot.