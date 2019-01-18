Jessica Simpson's '10 Year Challenge' Photo Pokes Fun At Her Swollen Ankles

Jessica Simpson’s latest Instagram post has celebrities and pregnant women all over declaring her their “inspiration.”
The 38-year-old, who is pregnant with her third child, recently participated in the “10 Year Challenge.” The social media craze asks users to post a photo of themselves from 2009 alongside a picture from 2019.
Simpson’s image poked fun at how her ankles have changed thanks to her pregnancy.
Simpson recently posted the photo of just her swollen foot on Instagram, asking her followers for any remedies that might help the swelling go down.
Of course, her followers loved the “10 Year Challenge” version, writing a lot of “dead, i love you” and declaring that the “Dukes of Hazard” actress won the challenge.
“You rule,” comedian Nikki Glaser wrote, as captured by Comments by Celebs, while “Jersey Shore” reality star Snooki called Simpson “my inspiration.”
Mario Lopez joked that his “feet get like that after a night of drinking.”
One of the most hilarious posts from the “10 Year Challenge” came from none other than Mariah Carey, who didn’t quite follow directions and just posted two of the same photos of herself.
“I don’t get this 10 year challenge, time is not something I acknowledge,” she wrote. “*Picture taken at some point prior to today.”
Iconic.