Sweden has defeated Jessica Springsteen and the U.S. jumping team in a jump-off for the gold medal.
Springsteen and teammates Laura Kraut and McLain Ward each moved cleanly through the shortened jump-off course and did so with a combined time of 124.2 seconds.
Peder Fredricson, the final Swedish rider, needed to circle the track in 40.30 seconds or better without error and cruised to a time of 39.01 for the country’s record fourth gold medal but first since 1924. The Americans also entered this week with three golds.
France had a clear line to a second straight gold when its final rider, Penelope Leprevost, took the course. Needing to finish with fewer than five points to win without a jump-off, Leprevost’s horse refused twice, disqualifying her and the rest of the French team.
That left the Americans and Swedes tied for the lead with eight penalties apiece, necessitating the jump-off.
Springsteen, the daughter of rockers Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfia, gets a silver in her Olympic debut.