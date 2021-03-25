ENTERTAINMENT

People Honor Jessica Walter By Remembering Some Of Her Most Iconic Moments

"Spending 10 dollars on one banana today in honor of Jessica Walter," one fan said of the “Arrested Development” star on Twitter.

Jessica Walter, the Emmy-winning and legendary comedic actor, sadly died Wednesday at the age of 80.

And fans on Twitter did the internet equivalent of pouring out a martini by sharing their favorite and most iconic Walter moments from her six-decade career — from her scene-stealing roles as Lucille Bluth on “Arrested Development” and Malory Archer in “Archer” to lesser-known characters like Fran Sinclair in “Dinosaurs.”

She was truly a star war.

To read their tributes, scroll down.

