Jessie J Celebrates Partner Weeks After Giving Birth: 'Not Keeping Things Private'

Jessie J no longer wants to play coy about her romantic life.

The English singer, born Jessica Cornish, recently gushed over her partner, the Danish professional basketball player Chanan Safir Colman, in a series of posts on Instagram. The couple welcomed a baby boy last month.

The “Bang Bang” singer posted a video montage Monday of sweet moments she’s shared with Colman in honor of Denmark’s Father’s Day, which falls on June 5.

“Ah f*** it. I can’t keep secreetssssss with ALL AH DIS LOVEEEE INSIDE OF MEEEE,” she captioned the post. “Happy 1st Father’s day baby. Damn it looks good on youuuu.”

In an Instagram Story, Jessie J described the video montage as “me not keeping things private,” writing: “Life is short man. Don’t want to love him quietly anymore.”

In a post on Tuesday, the singer also shared a slideshow of photos from the couple’s black-and-white maternity shoot.

Jessie J had previously kept her relationship with Colman private. The two sparked romance rumors after they were photographed together last year. The singer had been in an on-and-off-again relationship with Channing Tatum before they split in 2020.

Jessie J during a performance on Feb. 28 in London. Joseph Okpako via Getty Images

Jessie J announced the birth of her child an a since-expired Instagram Story last month, according to Billboard. She shared on May 19 that she had welcomed her son a week prior.

“The feeling is indescribable,” she wrote, per Billboard. “I am flying in love. He is magic. He is all my dreams come true.”

The singer has previously opened up about pregnancy loss. In 2021, she shared in a now-deleted Instagram post that she had experienced a miscarriage, E! News reported.

“To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again,” she wrote at the time.

Speaking about her relationship with Colman, Jessie J revealed in a since-expired Instagram Story over the weekend that she met the basketball player weeks after her miscarriage.

“Like a beam of light,” she wrote, according to People. “He lit up my dark days. It was a whirl wind love and a miracle that we fell pregnant naturally with not one issue during.”