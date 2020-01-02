Jessie J Slams Blog For Channing Tatum Remarks: 'Lying Isn’t Journalism'

Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images via Getty Images Jessie J had a few words for media sites that leap to conclusions.

Jessie J is not happy with an entertainment blog that claimed the singer’s recent Instagram post about mental health related to her split from onetime beau Channing Tatum.

Earlier this week, Jessie J shared emotional words about time, loneliness, and taking care of yourself.

“YOU ARE LOVED. We are all trying to love and accept the stories in our lives that make us desperately want to fast forward or rewind time,” the 31-year-old wrote. She implored her fans to “break the cycle” and “recognise the patterns of behaviour you have that can cause some of the hurt.”

She ended the post with the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

A few days after that post, Pop Culture published a piece titled “Jessie J Pens Message About Pain and Healing Amid Channing Tatum Split.” The blog later shared an image of the former couple ― who reportedly broke up late last year ― on its Instagram account in reference to the article.

In response, Jessie J commented on the Instagram post to make it clear that the message she shared was not about Tatum at all, but rather about the “best friend she lost this time last year.”

“Lying isn’t journalism. They taught you that right?” she wrote.

Instagram Instagram

Pop Culture’s original article said the singer was “reflecting on heartbreak and healing in light of her recent split from Channing Tatum.” It made no mention of any friend of Jessie J’s.

The “Who You Are” singer did not identify that friend herself. However, signs suggest that Pop Culture was correct with its Instagram reference to her longtime bodyguard, Dave, who died suddenly in December 2018.

Jessi J posted about Dave a lot after the news broke, writing in one Instagram post: “Your gentleness. Your voice. The way you stuck by me when everyone else left. It was me and you in Aus. You were my rock. I wrote this because I want everyone to remember the man you were. You were a gentle giant with a heart so big everyone felt it. I love you so much. We were supposed to meet for hot chocolate next week. I miss you. I will see you on the other side one day.”

If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.