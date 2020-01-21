Jessie James Decker Is Readying New Music And A TV Show

If the way Jessie James Decker kicked off 2020 is any indication of what her year will look like, it’s going to be quite the busy one.

The country-pop singer rang in 2020 as part of ABC’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” in New York, announcing the first Powerball millionaire winner of the year. “I’ve done many hosting things but nothing to that level before, so it was a little nerve-wracking at first,” she admitted to HuffPost at Build Series.

Now she’s plotting what’s next, and it involves everything from fashion and music to TV. Decker just signed a deal with Warner Music Group, which means fans can expect a new album this year and a possible fall tour.

“I’m ready to get back out there and play more music because that’s my passion,” Decker said, adding, “There will always be that side of me that will always have that fun, quirky side. But I will say that this is probably the most elevated my music’s ever been, the most mature. I’ve been making music and recording records since I was a teenager. I’ll be 32 soon, and this is going to be a very mature womanly side. My audience is growing up with me, so I feel like they’re going to relate to what I am putting out. It will be a deeper side.”

Mike Pont/Build Series Jessie James Decker released her self-titled debut album in 2009.

In addition to music, Decker is planning her next TV move. She previously starred alongside her husband, Eric Decker, in the reality series “Eric & Jessie: Game On,” but don’t expect to see the Decker family putting their lives out there on the small screen again anytime soon.

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker, seen here at the 2019 CMA Awards, tied the knot in 2013. They have three children: Vivianne, Eric and Forrest.

“I wouldn’t do it that way again. I feel like that chapter has closed, and it was great. That was good while it was. But I feel like the next chapter in my life would be different in that way. Yes, we are working on a new TV show, but not in that way. It wouldn’t be scripted. It would be in the food space,” said Decker, who has long been interested in cooking and health. Her 2018 New York Times bestseller, “Just Jessie: My Guide to Love, Life, Family, and Food,” included family recipes and she’s currently working on a new stand-alone cookbook.

When Decker isn’t working, she’s spending time with her family, including her three kids and her husband, who retired from the NFL in 2018.

“I love it. It’s been great,” she said. “My husband now works at [my fashion line] Kittenish, so we work together every day. And that’s a lot of fun. Our lives are very busy running after three kids. We have three under the age of 5. ... It’s the best. Honestly, being a mother is the best thing I could have ever done with my life. Truthfully. All of this could go away, and all that matters is that I want my kids to be happy.”

Through it all, Decker said, she tries to keep a level head when it comes to her lifestyle, particularly her social media presence. She said there are plenty of times she’ll post something expecting one response and then get hit with negativity or comments she didn’t expect.

“I have to step back and say, ‘This is not real. This is a virtual world.’ ... We have to step back and go, ‘That’s not real life. It doesn’t matter.’ We have to focus on the good and positivity in the world and the real relationships. Because the other stuff can consume you, but you can’t. It’s not what’s important in life,” Decker said. “[It happens] all the time, but that’s just part of it. You can look or you don’t look.”

Decker said she wants to grow her career while still staying true to herself and her roots.

“I never thought my career would take me where it has. My goal was always just music,” she said. “I always loved fashion. I was sketching outfits in high school, but music’s been the goal. It’s been amazing how it’s seen split off into all these different things that I never thought I would do, so it’s been an unexpected journey.”